Girl, 12, drowns trying to save mother in TX river

The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A family was wading in a Houston river when a 12-year-old girl drowned after stepping into a deep hole while trying to assist her struggling mother.

Two 12-year-old girls and one of the girls’ mother were reportedly in chest-deep water in the San Jacinto River, just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The mother was in distress, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division Captain Don Stanton.

While trying to save the mother, the two girls went underwater after stepping into a deep hole, investigators say.

A boater managed to pull one of the girls to safety, but the other 12-year-old never came up.

"The hole was pretty deep. A guy dove in and went down, holding his breath, and he couldn't find the bottom of it," Stanton said.

The girl’s body was recovered around 5:15 p.m.

The mother managed to safely get out of the river.

Officials say this bend of the San Jacinto has always been dangerous, but the danger has increased since Hurricane Harvey.

Some sections of beach disappeared and others expanded because of all of the sand pushed downstream during the flood. The force of the water also carved new drop-offs in the river bottom.

"Where the little girl was found today, before the storm, the beach was about 40 yards wide. Now, it's about 140 yards wide. You used to be able to walk out a-ways. Now you walk out a couple of feet, and you go in about 11 or 12 feet of water," Stanton said.

Officials are encouraging those who want to swim in the river to wear life vests.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.