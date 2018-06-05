Police: 2 in stolen car under arrest after chase

Two people are under arrested after a police chase that ended at Galbraith and Reading roads, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Two people are under arrest this morning after a brief police overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

An officer spotted a vehicle with Indiana license plates that was reported stolen out of Covington on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

A brief pursuit ensued, with speeds 50 mph in 35 to 45 zones.

The chase ended a short time later at Galbraith and Reading roads, where the two suspects were taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved

