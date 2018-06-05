'Loyal' delivery man hides wife's package because of joke doormat

The woman and her husband shared a laugh over the attempt to hide the package, which was caught on security camera. (Source: Vanessa O'Shea/CNN)

HASLET, TX (CNN/RNN) – A Texas woman and her husband enjoyed a good laugh after an Amazon delivery man saw the couple’s doormat that read “please hide packages from husband” and followed the instructions.

As seen on Vanessa O’Shea and her husband’s security camera, the Amazon employee walked up to the front door with a package then stopped when he saw the couple’s doormat.

O’Shea says she bought the “please hide packages from husband” doormat at Kirkland’s and didn’t intend for it to be taken literally.

But upon reading the mat, the delivery man turned away from the door and placed O’Shea’s package behind a chair on the porch.

O’Shea posted the video to social media, where it got quite the response, including millions of views.

Commenters weighed in, many suggesting they or someone they knew needed the same doormat – and a “loyal” delivery man.

“Ahhhh. Now if only the mat was also somehow invisible to the husband...” one commenter said.

But some had other suggestions for O’Shea.

“Lol. Just get rid of the husband then. Nobody is gonna tell me how to spend my hard-earned money!!” another commenter said.

The O’Sheas say they shared a laugh over the delivery man’s extra step and hope to get in touch with him because “he’s the star.”

