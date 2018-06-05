50 years ago, RFK mortally wounded while seeking presidency - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

50 years ago, RFK mortally wounded while seeking presidency

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, with his wife Ethel by his side, was celebrating a big primary win. Minutes later, he was shot. (AP Photo) Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, with his wife Ethel by his side, was celebrating a big primary win. Minutes later, he was shot. (AP Photo)

(RNN) – It’s been 50 years since the second Kennedy brother was assassinated.

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy had won five out of six presidential primaries, including one in California on June 4.

Shortly after giving a victory speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles around midnight on June 5, he was mortally wounded in a shooting that injured five others.

He died one day later at the age of 42.

RFK had seemed designed to win the Democratic nomination, especially since the deeply unpopular incumbent, President Lyndon B. Johnson, announced earlier in the year he would not run.

An attorney general during his brother President John F. Kennedy’s administration, Kennedy won a Senate seat in New York in 1964.

RFK’s assassination came two months after the killing of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis.

Kennedy's funeral was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on June 8, 1968, and a train took his coffin on a slow eight-hour journey from New York to Arlington National Cemetery, where it arrived after 9 p.m., the Washington Post said.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners greeted the train as it passed.

Two people died when they were hit by another train while jumping the tracks to see the funeral train.

Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted in Kennedy’s murder, is serving a life sentence for the death and was last denied parole in 2016, the New York Times reported.

However, similar to the competing theories about his brother’s assassination, some claim more than one shooter took part in the one that claimed RFK.

Paul Schrade, a campaign aide who was wounded alongside Kennedy, thinks there may have been a second gunman involved, and RFK’s son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also thinks the case should be reopened, the Associated Press said.

Authorities in Los Angeles consider the case closed.

The site of the Ambassador Hotel, where the shooting took place, is now an educational complex - Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools.

Donald Trump announced in 1990 he wanted to build the world’s tallest skyscraper on the site, but he was thwarted, the LA Times reported.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

