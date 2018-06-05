Deputy takes down suspect with cans of beans

In surveillance video, Major Jimmy Stanford can be seen throwing something at the hammer-wielding suspect, Justin Stanford - no relation. It was a can of beans. (Source: Bay County, FL, Sheriff's Office/WMBB/CNN)

PANAMA CITY, FL (WMBB/CNN) - An odd but convenient item helped Florida police make an arrest of a hammer-wielding suspect at a grocery store.

In surveillance video, Bay County Sheriff's Major Jimmy Stanford can be seen throwing something at the suspect, Justin Stanford - no relation.

It was a can of beans.

The officer's quick-thinking Thursday distracted the suspect long enough for fellow members of law enforcement to rush him at the Rainbow Foods store.

Justin Stanford, 25, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and assault. He was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in a car crash prior to the incident.

While there, he attempted to get a gun from a deputy that was guarding him in the emergency room. He was then charged with resisting arrest with violence.

