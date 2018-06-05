Miss America to end swimsuit competition

The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

(RNN) - The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.

The 97-year-old contest is dedicated to shifting its focus from judging based on physical appearance, said board chair Gretchen Carlson on "Good Morning America."

"We are no longer a pageant," Carlson said. "We are a competition."

The competition will feature an interactive session between contestants and judges in place of the swimsuit portion. The organization said women would display their passion, intelligence and understanding of the role of Miss America.

Also gone is the evening gown competition, Miss America Organization said. In its place, contestants will be able to choose an outfit to display their style and confidence.

We're changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/pgyHotpoYz — Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) June 5, 2018

Emails from former CEO Sam Haskell leaked in December, revealing he and others made insulting comments about former contestants. The situation led to multiple executives resigning, including Haskell.

Carlson, the former Fox News host and Miss America 1989, has become a prominent voice on ending sexual harassment in the workplace. She took over her current position at the beginning of the year, and the changes to Miss America come on the heels of the #MeToo movement, as well as the organization's controversies.

Carlson settled a lawsuit claiming she was harassed while with her former employer by Fox chairman Roger Ailes for $20 million.

The 2019 Miss America Competition is scheduled for Sept. 9.

