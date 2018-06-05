VIDEO: Watch the FOX19 NOW Morning team try a tartar sauce milkshake from Frisch's

Dan Wells, Jessica Brown, and Jordan Vilines tried a tartar sauce milkshake from Frisch's Big Boy on FOX19 NOW Morning News thanks to Steve Horstmeyer requesting the concoction (FOX19 NOW)

The FOX19 NOW morning team got saucey Tuesday thanks to a Frisch's Big Boy milkshake.

A tartar sauce milkshake? Well, it's not actually a real menu item, but if it was up to our Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer it would be.

Frisch's is celebrating the opening of their newest location in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday.

Our Jordan Vilines was at the new eatery before it opens to the public Wednesday when the Frisch's staff surprised her with the saucey concoction.

Jordan, being the brave reporter she is, decided to try the milkshake herself for journalism reasons, obviously.

Much to our surprise, Jordan claims she enjoyed the unique flavor. Dan Wells and Jessica Brown, however, were not buying it.

Oh Dan and Jessica, you asked for it.

The morning team twosome were the next up to put their taste buds to the test. Dan seemed to enjoy the tasty treat. Jessica, on the other hand, didn't mind it at first, but the after taste is where it all went south, she says.

Steve, it's now up to you to try the milkshake your idea created.

As we said, unfortunately, or fortunately depending on how you look at it, tartar sauce milkshakes are not sold at Frisch's Big Boy.

The newest location will open to the public at 6 a.m. Wednesday on the first floor of the Carew Tower across from Fountain Square.

Frisch's says the new location will feature new menu items along with grab and go options like salads and wraps. Breakfast will be served all day.

