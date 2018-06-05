Kentucky boy dies 3 days after being hit by train

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a 12-year-old Kentucky boy who was hit by a train on Friday has died from his injuries.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the boy died Monday evening at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. The child's name was not released.
Authorities said the boy was hit by a southbound train Friday night about 8 miles south of London. Police say they are still investigating why the boy was on the tracks.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The uncle of a woman shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning is accused of pushing her into the line of fire to save himself.Full Story >
The uncle of a woman shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning is accused of pushing her into the line of fire to save himself.Full Story >
An iconic Cincinnati restaurant is returning to downtown Wednesday.Full Story >
An iconic Cincinnati restaurant is returning to downtown Wednesday.Full Story >
The FOX19 NOW morning team got saucey Tuesday thanks to a Frisch's Big Boy milkshake.Full Story >
The FOX19 NOW morning team got saucey Tuesday thanks to a Frisch's Big Boy milkshake.Full Story >
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >