Human remains found in aftermath of house explosion, fire

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) - Police say they found human remains in the aftermath of an explosion and fire that destroyed a home in eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement that dispatchers got a call Sunday night reporting an explosion and house fire in the Letcher County community of Neon. Police say first responders arrived to find a collapsed residence fully engulfed in flames.
After the blaze was extinguish, investigators found remains, which were sent to the medical examiner's office in Frankfort for autopsy and possible identification.
Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
