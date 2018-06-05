Woman loses lawsuit over foliage growing near stop sign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A woman suing an Ohio city over foliage growing in front of a stop sign that she says caused her to have an accident has lost her fight in the state Supreme Court.
At issue is a 2013 crash in Campbell (cam'-el) in northeastern Ohio in which the woman didn't see the sign because of foliage growing 34 feet in front of it.
The woman's personal injury lawsuit said the accident was caused by the city's failure to maintain the so-called "devil strip" of grass between the street and sidewalk to ensure the sign was visible to approaching traffic.
The city argued the stop sign itself was not obstructed and it hadn't been notified about the foliage.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 5-2 in favor of the city.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The uncle of a woman shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning is accused of pushing her into the line of fire to save himself.Full Story >
The uncle of a woman shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning is accused of pushing her into the line of fire to save himself.Full Story >
An iconic Cincinnati restaurant is returning to downtown Wednesday.Full Story >
An iconic Cincinnati restaurant is returning to downtown Wednesday.Full Story >
The FOX19 NOW morning team got saucey Tuesday thanks to a Frisch's Big Boy milkshake.Full Story >
The FOX19 NOW morning team got saucey Tuesday thanks to a Frisch's Big Boy milkshake.Full Story >
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >
Ohio officials on Monday announced where the state's 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.Full Story >