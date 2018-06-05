Prosecutor: Uncle pushed niece into line of fire during deadly OTR gunfight

Autopsy results are in for the man who was left to die in a Memphis Police Department impound lot.Full Story >
Autopsy results are in for the man who was left to die in a Memphis Police Department impound lot.Full Story >
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.Full Story >
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.Full Story >
A father thousands of miles away called 911 in the Midlands to relay a crime: his son reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend and wanted to kill himself, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A father thousands of miles away called 911 in the Midlands to relay a crime: his son reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend and wanted to kill himself, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
The gun-toting man accused of shooting at a lava evacuee during a heated confrontation captured on video was charged Thursday with multiple counts of reckless endangering and terroristic threatening.Full Story >
The gun-toting man accused of shooting at a lava evacuee during a heated confrontation captured on video was charged Thursday with multiple counts of reckless endangering and terroristic threatening.Full Story >
Josh opened up to speak publicly for the first time since that horrific day, to reflect on a woman he says had such a beautiful soul so that maybe her light will continue to shine in this world.Full Story >
Josh opened up to speak publicly for the first time since that horrific day, to reflect on a woman he says had such a beautiful soul so that maybe her light will continue to shine in this world.Full Story >