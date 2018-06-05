Prosecutor: Uncle pushed niece into line of fire during deadly OTR gunfight

Diamond Green, 21, was found shot to death on an OTR sidewalk Monday morning. Her uncle Jonathan Green is accused of pushing her into the line of fire to save himself (Image provided by Cincinnati Police)

The uncle of a woman shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning is accused of pushing her into the line of fire to save himself.

A Hamilton County prosecutor made that chilling statement during Jonathan Green's, 34, first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Cincinnati police say Green was in a gunfight with Taureen Rice, 36, when 21-year-old Diamond Green was gunned down on a sidewalk near East Liberty and Walnut Streets.

Police say Green pushed his niece into the line of fire to save himself while he was firing his own weapon at Rice.

The prosecutor said Green has an 'extensive criminal history,' with 20 prior felony convictions.

Three of those convictions involved the use or possession of a fire arm, prosecutors say.

Green was already wanted on a six count drug trafficking and drug possession indictment that was already pending in common pleas court, prosecutors say.

The judge set bond at $1 million.

Green is scheduled to appear in front of a grand jury June 14.

Both Rice and Green are charged with murder.

Police said video surveillance in the area led them to quickly identify and arrest Rice.

Diamond Green's death was Cincinnati's fourth homicide in Over-the-Rhine in less than a week, and was the city's second homicide that happened in a six hour period Monday morning.

