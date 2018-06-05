Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme... (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

Government lawyers representing Trump and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino filed paperwork Monday to appeal a federal judge's ruling last month that said blocking people from the @realDonaldTrump account violates the First Amendment.

The paperwork did not list grounds for the appeal. Trump and Scavino's lawyers did not immediately respond to messages.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald made clear in her May 23 ruling that people have a right to reply directly to politicians who use their accounts as public forums to conduct official business. The decision - the most prominent in a string of similar cases against public officials - could mark a turning point for constituents interacting with government employees on social media.

Buchwald's ruling stopped short of ordering Trump to unblock users, but one user who sued Trump said her access was restored Monday.

"Two days shy of the one year anniversary of my blocking, @realDonaldTrump has unblocked me," Rebecca Buckwalter-Poza tweeted. "Theory: He just didn't want to give me the paper anniversary gift."

Trump built his campaign on early morning tweet storms and hashtag-worthy slogans. Since taking office, he's turned his account into a virtual megaphone - boasting about accomplishments, jeering opponents and dismissing critical media coverage as "fake news" to his more than 52 million followers.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University went to court to challenge his habit of blocking people with dissenting political views. The lawsuit involved seven Trump critics that his account blocked. Others who've been walled off include author Stephen King and model Chrissy Teigen.

Buckwalter-Poza, the judicial affairs editor for Daily Kos, said she's confident she and other Trump critics will win again on appeal.

"We're still right, and they're still wrong," she said.

___

Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Secret Obama-era license let Iran tap dollars

    APNewsBreak: Secret Obama-era license let Iran tap dollars

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 10:20:02 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:40 AM EDT2018-06-06 10:40:21 GMT
    APNewsBreak: The Obama administration secretly sought to give Iran brief access to the U.S. financial system by sidestepping sanctions kept in place after the 2015 nuclear deal, despite repeatedly telling Congress...Full Story >
    APNewsBreak: The Obama administration secretly sought to give Iran brief access to the U.S. financial system by sidestepping sanctions kept in place after the 2015 nuclear deal, despite repeatedly telling Congress and the public it had no plans to do so.Full Story >

  • Democrats hope for 'blue wave' push from 8-state primary day

    Democrats hope for 'blue wave' push from 8-state primary day

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:02:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:39 AM EDT2018-06-06 10:39:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    Full Story >

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    Full Story >

  • Washington state sues Google, Facebook over campaign ad data

    Washington state sues Google, Facebook over campaign ad data

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:22:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:39 AM EDT2018-06-06 10:39:19 GMT
    Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Google and Facebook, saying the companies failed to maintain information about political advertising as required by state law.Full Story >
    Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Google and Facebook, saying the companies failed to maintain information about political advertising as required by state law.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly