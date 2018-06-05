Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead, police say

Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.Full Story >
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.Full Story >
Bungie revealed the name of the latest expansion for Destiny 2. Destiny 2: Forsaken is coming later this year, and a full reveal of the expansion will take place during an event on June 5.Full Story >
A leaked Xbox One screenshot from an upcoming build suggests that Cortana may soon have some company, with voice commands utilizing Alexa and Google Assistant devices added to the console's expanding repertoire.Full Story >
The third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, John Wick: Chapter 3, hits theaters in May 2019Full Story >
