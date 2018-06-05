Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead, police say - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead, police say

Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

(RNN) - Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Law enforcement sources told the Associated Press she appeared to have died from a suicide. Spade's body was found in her Manhattan apartment by her housekeeper, according to CBS New York.

