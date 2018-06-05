Kentucky Attorney General to probe troubled water district

INEZ, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Attorney General says he's going to investigate the operations and management of a troubled water district.
News outlets report Andy Beshear announced on Monday his intent to probe the Martin County Water District. Thousands in the district went days without running water in January. That same month, District representatives said the district was on the verge of financial collapse.
The announcement comes after several groups including a local citizen activist group penned a letter asking Beshear to look into the district's financial history. The letter alleged there were three instances of misused public money, including a $3 million grant that was awarded more than a decade ago.
The Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations and the Office of Rate Intervention will manage the investigation.
