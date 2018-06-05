Mom warns parents about suspicious encounter at highway rest stop

A woman claims her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a Batesville, Indiana rest stop off Interstate 74. (File)

An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.

The warning has been shared nearly 63,000 times since being posted on Facebook Sunday. Police are aware of the now-viral post but noted that the incident did not involve any criminal activity, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

The mom and her kids had just left Cincinnati and were driving to their home north of Indianapolis when they pulled off at a rest stop on Interstate 74 near Batesville, Indiana, she wrote on Facebook Sunday.

While inside the rest stop bathroom, the mother and daughter encountered a woman who “appeared to be on something” and tried to talk to the girl, the post read.

“We went to far end handicap stall and went in together. I heard the lady enter and she was talking to another lady about us heard her say “the little girl”, I told my daughter we weren’t washing hands and I was going to carry her out,” Abby Scott said on Facebook.

With her daughter by her side, Abby ran back to their vehicle and noticed three men standing outside a nearby minivan with all the doors open.

Abby, who said she's a physician, called 911 to report the strange encounter. Police told her they would review any surveillance footage at the rest stop.

Wheeles said he's received numerous inquiries about the woman’s post. It appears nothing criminal took place and the encounter could rise to a suspicious person investigation, he said.

“We have not been able to identify the suspicious people and have not determined that they were going to do what the person who posted this is claiming,” Wheeles said in an email Tuesday.

The mother ended her post by saying she feared her daughter could have been taken from her.

“It’s a terrifying world we are living in,” she said. “I wanted to share to try to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings, hold on to your children and stay off your phones so you are not distracted,” she said.

