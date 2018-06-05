Man dies from injuries after Columbia Parkway head-on crash

A 40-year-old man who was one of two people taken to hospitals after a head-on crash on Columbia Parkway died from his injuries, police said.

Fernando Gomez, 40, was going west on Columbia Parkway on May 18 when he went left of center and struck a 2005 Acura TL traveling in the opposite direction, driven by Samuel Bakes, 22, according to Cincinnati Police.

Both Gomez and Bakes suffered serious injuries and were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said police.

Gomez succumbed to his injuries on June 4.

Bakes was last listed in serious condition, according to police.

According to traffic investigators, Gomez was wearing his seat belt, but Bakes was not. They report said that excessive speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

The police department's Traffic Unit is continuing the investigating and asks any witnesses of the crash to contact them at 513-352-2514.

