Family's savage obituary: 'this world is a better place without her'

The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota. (Source: Redwood Falls Gazette)

(RNN) – An obituary from Minnesota was decidedly not filled with fond remembrances.

In five short paragraphs, the life of Kathleen Dehmlow is laid bare with increasing vile.

First, there’s her birth in the tiny Minnesota town of Wabasso in 1938.

It’s followed by her marriage to Dennis Dehmlow at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in 1957.

The obituary then takes a dark turn.

“In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California,” according to the obituary section in the Redwood Falls Gazette.

“She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.”

The final paragraph makes the family’s feelings clear.

“She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

The obituary has since been removed from the newspaper’s website.

Paragraph 1: ok

Paragraph 2: ok

Paragraph 3: wait

Paragraph 4: OH

Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda — Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018

