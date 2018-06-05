Ex-teacher pleads guilty to child seduction with student

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) - A former southwestern Indiana teacher has pleaded guilty to child seduction for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Forty-five-year-old Camella Rodgers' trial was set for June 27 in Posey County, but it was canceled after she pleaded guilty last week to two counts of child seduction.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports Rodgers allegedly had sexual contact multiple times with a juvenile girl who was a high school student.
Prosecutors say Rodgers pleaded guilty without a plea deal in place, meaning there's no agreed upon limit on the length of her sentence or conditions about her serving probation. Her sentencing is set for June 28.
Rodgers resigned in December as a fifth-grade teacher at Farmersville Elementary School in Mount Vernon. Court documents say she wasn't the student's teacher.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.Full Story >
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police will no longer manage the day-to-day operations at the city’s emergency communications center.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police will no longer manage the day-to-day operations at the city’s emergency communications center.Full Story >
The much less humid air is continuing to bring pleasant weather to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.Full Story >
The much less humid air is continuing to bring pleasant weather to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area clown has gone missing and it's no laughing matter for it's owner.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area clown has gone missing and it's no laughing matter for it's owner.Full Story >
A woman is recovering at the hospital after being assaulted during a home invasion in Union Township on Tuesday, police said.Full Story >
A woman is recovering at the hospital after being assaulted during a home invasion in Union Township on Tuesday, police said.Full Story >