Victim 'severely beaten' in Union Twp. home invasion

Police said the home invasion occurred at a residence on Glenridge Drive. File photo (Source: Pixabay)

A woman is recovering at the hospital after being assaulted during a home invasion in Union Township on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the home invasion happened on Glenridge Drive around 9 a.m.

"Our neighbor just came to our door and she’s been severely beaten up," a neighbor said during a 911 call.

The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving and are believed to be at large, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital due to her injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Union Township Police Department at 513-752-1230.

The investigation is ongoing.

