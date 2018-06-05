No laughing matter: Clown disappears from storefront display

Bishop's Bicycle says Bishy the clown was taken from their storefront display but his helmet and bicycle were left behind (Bishop's Bicycles)

A Greater Cincinnati Area clown has gone missing and it's no laughing matter for it's owner.

"Bishy" the clown sat outside Bishop's Bicycles in Milford for the last two weeks. Store employees believe sometime Sunday night, Bishy was taken.

Employees say when they showed up for work Monday morning, the clown, jumpsuit, rainbow hair, and all was nowhere to be seen.

Left behind were Bishy's helmet and bicycle.

Employees say the display was put out for Bikes in Bloom and Bishy was make up of a stuffed jumpsuit and a mannequin's head.

No word on why Bishy was taken or if it was just for laughs but the empty bike and helmet are leaving big clown shoes to fill outside the store.

Hopefully this clown makes a happy return home.

