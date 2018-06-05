911 center shakeup: Police no longer managing emergency communications

Management of the city's 911 center has been transferred away from Cincinnati Police (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati Police will no longer manage the day-to-day operations at the city’s emergency communications center.

The shakeup comes amid an investigation into the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, who died when he became pinned by the third-row seat of his van.

City leaders launched a probe into the response from law enforcement including the 911 operators who took Kyle’s two pleading phone calls.

Jayson Dunn, who heads the city’s technology department, will temporarily assume day-to-day management of the ECC, Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney wrote in a memo Tuesday.

Capt. James Gramke had been overseeing the emergency communications center since March.

Dunn’s new role starts Wednesday.

“As a City Government, we remain unired in our efforts to ensure out Emergency Communications Center (ECC) operates efficiently and optimizes productivity. This is essential to guaranteeing the ECC works properly every time it is called upon,” said Duhaney in a public memo posted on the City’s website.

“To this end, the City will soon select an independent contractor to take an in-depth look at the current organizational structure of the ECC and assist the City in making holistic decisions, regarding operations, with an explicit goal of improving the overall customer service to all those who call 911,” said Duhaney.

