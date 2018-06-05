Teen charged in accidental fatal shooting of brother, 2

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy who accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old brother while playing with a gun has been charged with reckless homicide.
The Dayton Daily News reports the toddler killed Monday afternoon at a home in Harrison Township was Jvonte (jay-VON-tay) Johnston. His brother had a denial plea entered on his behalf Tuesday during a juvenile court hearing.
Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says Tuesday that Jvonte's father, 34-year-old Jamahl (jah-MAL') Evans, has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a gun. Evans has appeared in court, telling a judge he wouldn't be hiring his own attorney.
Plummer says investigators found two guns and marijuana prepared for sale inside Evans' home.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A crash has closed Interstate 75 southbound at Wyoming Avenue.Full Story >
A crash has closed Interstate 75 southbound at Wyoming Avenue.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area clown has gone missing and it's no laughing matter for it's owner.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area clown has gone missing and it's no laughing matter for it's owner.Full Story >
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.Full Story >
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police will no longer manage the day-to-day operations at the city’s emergency communications center.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police will no longer manage the day-to-day operations at the city’s emergency communications center.Full Story >
The much less humid air is continuing to bring pleasant weather to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.Full Story >
The much less humid air is continuing to bring pleasant weather to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.Full Story >