Crash closes I-75 southbound at Wyoming Avenue

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Source: OHGO Source: OHGO
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash has closed Interstate 75 southbound at Wyoming Avenue.

It happened Tuesday around 4 p.m.

The lanes are closed between Wyoming Avenue and State Route 126 (north of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway).

FOX19 will update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

