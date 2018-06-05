Warriors-Cavaliers sequel powers ABC to ratings victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) - There's a hint of viewer fatigue for the latest chapter of the NBA's Cleveland-Golden State rivalry.
Ratings were down slightly for their first two Finals matchups, but still proved TV's most-watched programs last week.
The two teams are vying for the championship for the fourth consecutive year.
Sunday's game two drew 18.5 million viewers compared to last year's 19.7 million, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday.
Last Thursday's game one was watched by 17.4 million versus 18.7 million in 2017.
The teams meet again Wednesday, with Golden State up two games over the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Warriors defend the title.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A crash has closed Interstate 75 southbound at Wyoming Avenue.Full Story >
A crash has closed Interstate 75 southbound at Wyoming Avenue.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area clown has gone missing and it's no laughing matter for it's owner.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area clown has gone missing and it's no laughing matter for it's owner.Full Story >
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.Full Story >
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police will no longer manage the day-to-day operations at the city’s emergency communications center.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police will no longer manage the day-to-day operations at the city’s emergency communications center.Full Story >
The much less humid air is continuing to bring pleasant weather to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.Full Story >
The much less humid air is continuing to bring pleasant weather to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.Full Story >