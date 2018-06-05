Parkland students given RFK Human Rights Award - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Parkland students given RFK Human Rights Award

Parkland school shooting survivors were honored Tuesday for their efforts in pushing gun control legislation. (Source: CNN) Parkland school shooting survivors were honored Tuesday for their efforts in pushing gun control legislation. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Survivors of the Parkland school shooting were honored Tuesday for their efforts in pushing gun control legislation.

The teens, who launched the "March for Our Lives" movement after surviving the shooting, received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in Washington.

Kennedy's widow Ethel presented awards to March for Our Lives organizers and to three other youth-led organizations at Tuesday's event.

The day also marks the 50th anniversary of the day Robert F. Kennedy was shot.

March for Our Lives organized student-led demonstrations to support gun control laws. It was launched after 17 people were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • School shooting in TexasSchool shooting in TexasMore>>

  • Parkland students given RFK Human Rights Award

    Parkland students given RFK Human Rights Award

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-06-05 20:40:06 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:00:03 GMT

    Parkland school shooting survivors were honored Tuesday for their efforts in pushing gun control legislation.

    Full Story >

    Parkland school shooting survivors were honored Tuesday for their efforts in pushing gun control legislation.

    Full Story >

  • Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:39:02 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:20:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".Full Story >
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".Full Story >

  • Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters

    Monday, June 4 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:59:39 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-06-05 02:09:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.Full Story >
    A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly