Parkland students given RFK Human Rights Award

(CNN) – Survivors of the Parkland school shooting were honored Tuesday for their efforts in pushing gun control legislation.

The teens, who launched the "March for Our Lives" movement after surviving the shooting, received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in Washington.

Kennedy's widow Ethel presented awards to March for Our Lives organizers and to three other youth-led organizations at Tuesday's event.

The day also marks the 50th anniversary of the day Robert F. Kennedy was shot.

March for Our Lives organized student-led demonstrations to support gun control laws. It was launched after 17 people were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

