Child flown to hospital after I-71/75 crash in northern Ky.

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

A child was flown to Children's Hospital after a crash Tuesday on Interstate 71/75.

The two-vehicle crash took place around 4:15 p.m. between the Donaldson and Turfway exits in northern Kentucky.

Traffic was slowed in the area as a result. Drivers should proceed with caution and expect delays.

