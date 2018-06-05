Semi-truck driver accused of shooting out minivan windows with slingshot

The state's attorney says no law specifically relates to this crime. For now, Casey is charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. (Source: WCIA/CNN)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL (WCIA/CNN) - A 53-year-old semi-truck driver is under arrest after police say he admitted to shooting out minivan windows with a slingshot.

And he could be behind more than 40 cases in Illinois.

Some of the victims want him to pay up. Rebecca Audo is one of them.

She had her car windows shatter unexpectedly while driving on I-74.

"We thought it was a gun. Usually, windows just don't blow out on the side of your car," Audo said.

She filed a report with police when it happened a couple of months ago and had to pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket for a new window.

“I mean, mine was $457. Money that, at the time, I didn't really have to spend," she said.

Audo wants Kevin Casey to pay up. He's accused of driving a semi-truck as he fired ball bearings from slingshots at possibly dozens of minivans.

Right now, he's only being charged in four of those cases.

Even so, Audo says she's considering suing Casey's company.

"When you find out it's an adult, you're kind of appalled. You're like, ‘They know better,’" Audo explained.

Sue Armstrong and her family were also targeted in their minivan right before vacation.

"It's like no way, because there are so many vans around us that had passed us before that were going in both directions, and what's the chances of ours getting hit," Armstrong said.

They also had to pay about $500 out of pocket for repairs. But they say they don't want to sue just yet.

"I just like to have more information, get the whole picture and see what the state's attorney's office is going to do before we make a move," Armstrong explained.

But knowing Casey is now off the interstates and in custody has helped ease their fears.

"Somebody could have seriously been hurt and those are just the people that came forward that we know about. There might be people who have been hurt who didn't know this was going on," Audo said.

The state's attorney says no law specifically relates to this crime. For now, Casey is charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

