Mysterious announcement at Cincinnati Zoo set for Thursday

The zoo has a "historic" announcement planned for Thursday and the public has no idea what it's about. Fingers crossed for some Fiona-related news. (Photo: Kathy Newton/Cincinnati Zoo)

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is preparing for a mysterious announcement set to be revealed Thursday.

In a media alert sent Tuesday, zoo officials called the event an "unprecedented, historic announcement."

Could it be a new zoo baby? Or an upcoming exhibit? Did Fiona finally fall for Timothy the hippo? So far, the zoo is staying tight-lipped about the big news.

We'll know the answer Thursday at 10:30 a.m. inside the Frisch's Theater at the Zoo’s Harold C. Schott Education Center.

