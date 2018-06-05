Report: White House aide who disparaged McCain out of job

Kelly Sadler reportedly no longer works at the White House. (Source: @kellysadler45 via CNN)

(RNN) – The White House communications aide who allegedly made an insulting comment about Sen. John McCain last month no longer works for the Trump administration, according to a report CNN published Tuesday.

Kelly Sadler, who served as special assistant to President Donald Trump, remained on staff a month after reportedly saying in a meeting that McCain's vocal opposition to Gina Haspel becoming the CIA director didn't matter because "he's dying, anyway."

McCain is battling glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer.

The White House didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for a comment on Sadler's departure.

