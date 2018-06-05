Report: White House aide who disparaged McCain out of job

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."Full Story >
In a court filing Monday, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller wrote that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony.Full Story >
