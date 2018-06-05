Cuteness overload: First-ever Gerber baby meets the new Gerber baby

(RNN) – There’s a lot of baby food history in a tweet making the rounds on social media.

Chris Colin, the grandson of the original Gerber baby, took a picture of his grandma with the latest Gerber baby, Lucas Warren.

Ann Turner Cook is now 91 years old. She was the baby used as the model for the original Gerber baby sketch in 1928.

“My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything,” Colin said on Twitter. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute.”

Lucas is 90 years younger than Cook and is the first Gerber baby with Down Syndrome.

— Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

The Twitter picture has more than 6,000 retweets and more than 50,000 likes.

