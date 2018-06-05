Former MSU dean to be tried on sexual misconduct charges

William Strampel, Larry Nassar's former boss, will go on trial for criminal sexual conduct and related charges, a judge decided Tuesday. (Source: WILX via CNN)

LANSING, MI (WILX/CNN) – A former Michigan State University dean will go to trial for criminal sexual conduct and related charges.

A judge ruled Tuesday that there's enough evidence for William Strampel's case to move forward.

Prosecutors allege Strampel, who served as the dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine, used his role to sexually assault, harass and proposition female students.

Strampel was the boss of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Some of the charges against Strampel are related to Nassar's case.

Nassar is serving a lengthy prison sentence for abusing hundreds of young girls and women over two decades.

