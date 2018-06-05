Rick Pitino discusses new book, CM Newton - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Rick Pitino discusses new book, CM Newton

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rick Pitino talked on Terry Meiners' show on WHAS Radio Tuesday afternoon about his friend and former athletic director CM Newton.

Newton, who died at the age of 88 on Monday, hired Pitino in 1989, to help turn around the Kentucky basketball program.

Newton admitted the program was in shambles when he hired Pitino, between probation, scandals and other penalties.

Pitino discusses his decision to take on the challenge in a new book that will be released fall of 2018.

"Well, it's going to cover my whole career, basically," said Pitino. "But it'll go into great depth of some of the situations that we just experienced. And it's not all pleasant obviously, life has its ups and downs. I don't like a lot of things that have happened. I think they're really unfair but life can be unfair sometimes."

Another book about Pitino will be released in September, focusing on recent scandals.

It's called "The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino" and described as a "Shakesperean drama of greed and desperation, involving some of the biggest characters in the arena of sports."

