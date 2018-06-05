Family of OTR shooting victim: 'When are they going to stop?'

In the past six days, four people have been fatally shot in Over-The-Rhine. Now, the family of one of the victims is speaking out.

James Abel, 57, was attacked on Green Street. Mary Griffin-Abel says her husband was just going out to get a pack of cigarettes when he was gunned down.

"He did not deserve this. Whoever did it, they gonna pay. They gonna pay. They are a coward," she said.

The victim's stepdaughter, Tosha Abel, says it's hurtful to see her mother go through this type of pain.

Cincinnati police held a press conference Tuesday and said that all four shootings are still under investigation and that the suspects involved are familiar to the Over-The-Rhine community.

“These are not random incidents. They're isolated,” said Cincinnati police Lt. Col. Paul Neudigate. “Many of the individuals involved in this are engaging in risky behavior which leads them to come into contact with other individuals who are engaged in lifestyle choices that leads to violence."

James Abel's family says he was not a violent person and just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"When are they going to stop all of this killing?” said Griffin-Abel. “It don't make no sense. It don't. It don't make no sense."

The Abel family said they will spend Tuesday evening making funeral arrangements. They are asking for the shooter to "do the right thing" and turn themselves in.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.