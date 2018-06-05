Over-The-Rhine's violent week: Brawl caught on camera as tension rises

A video recently posted to Facebook shows a brawl in Cincinnati's Over-The-Rhine neighborhood. Dozens of people can be seen fighting in the video. (WXIX)

The footage comes on the tail end of a violent week for OTR, during which four people were fatally shot.

The video was posted Monday. Pastor Peterson Mingo, who works with the City of Cincinnati's Human Relations Commission, calls himself a street advocate. He said he is aware of the OTR brawl and says he was told this started with family members arguing.

"About different things," he said. "And then it just blew up. People are upset over the killings. People have lost loved ones, they lost friends, and after a while, it's ready to explode."

This is why, he says, the timing of his meeting Tuesday at City Hall was so critical. He and his group met with about three dozen people from Over-The-Rhine who are familiar with the criminal justice system.

He said the answers to the violence have to come from the community.

"The police can only do so much. We can only offer so much. We can offer educational chances, we can offer housing and medical, we can give referrals to different agencies. We can offer all that, but you have to change the mindset of the person to want all that," he said.

Police officers were called to the scene of the brawl but it is unclear if any arrests were made.

