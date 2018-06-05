Intruders brutally beat senior citizen in her Union Twp home

A woman is recovering after police say intruders kicked down her door, rushed inside, and brutally beat her. (Pixabay)

A woman is recovering after police say intruders kicked down her door, rushed inside, and brutally beat her.

It happened Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. on Glenridge Drive in Union Township. Police say the victim -- who is in her mid-50s -- was alone when the prowlers forced their way into her home in broad daylight, then began attacking her.

She was able to escape, and out of fear that the men would chase her she ran to a neighbor's house for help. The neighbor called 911 after finding the bloody woman on their doorstep.

"Our neighbor just came to the door and she's severely beaten up," said the neighbor in a 911 call.

The neighbor didn't want to be identified but tells FOX19 the victim is recovering from several broken ribs and a bruised face.

"It's really unnerving what happened," said Patty Porter, who lives across the street from the victim.

She is frightened that the men could come back to their quiet street.

"That could have been me, you know. This is one of the first mornings I didn't have to get up early and go to work, so it's a little scary. Real scary," said Porter.

Detective Ken Mullis with the Union Township Police Department is handling the investigation and he says this is a rare case.

"To have an elderly female by herself -- to be assaulted like this -- it's uncommon here," he said.

He says police haven't had any previous incidents at the house. Police are not sure what the men were after or if anything was stolen from the home.

"We have a feeling that they're from out of the area just from some of the evidence we have," said Mullis.

He says due to the woman's extensive injuries police haven't had a chance to speak with her yet. He is relieved that a neighbor was able to step in and help.

Many in the neighborhood are feeling uneasy and say they will remain alert until the men are caught.

"There's a lot of acreage where I live and I do a lot of campfires and some camping back there and it's kind of making me change my mind a bit so I'll definitely be taking some extra precautions," said Porter.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Police do not have a description of the men involved. They are asking if anyone saw something unusual even if it seems minor to report it to police.

