Report: Dennis Rodman might visit Singapore during Trump-Kim summit

Dennis Rodman could be in Singapore during the Trump-Kim summit. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

(RNN) – NBA star Dennis Rodman could be in Singapore during the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A source close to Rodman said he's considering arriving in Singapore on June 11, a day before the planned Trump-Kim summit, The Washington Post reported, based on previous reports from The New York Post and a One America News Network correspondent.

Rodman developed a friendship with Kim during multiple trips to North Korea in recent years.

He also knows Trump from his days as a contestant on "Celebrity Apprentice."

It isn't certain that Rodman will make the trip. And if he does, it's not clear he'll be in Singapore for the summit.

The visit could be a publicity stunt for a company called "PotCoin," which bills itself as a "community-based cryptocurrency for legalized marijuana," according to The Washington Post.

Rodman, however, has claimed to serve as a broker of sorts for the two leaders before. He told TMZ in April that he'd given Kim a copy of Trump's "The Art of the Deal" as a birthday gift to help Kim "understand" Trump.

