Sears in Tri-County Mall appears to be closing after all

The Sears in the Tri-County Mall is closing, and right now there is a liquidation sale underway.

Just this past week the company said they would be closing 63 underperforming stores, but the Tri-County location wasn't on the list.

But FOX19 found a sign posted on the store this week saying the location will close Aug. 5 and that all items are now on sale.

