Man kneels during national anthem at Trump's 'Celebration of America'

This video was captured by a reporter for SVT, Sweden's national public television broadcaster. (Source: Olivier Douliery/TNS/CNN) This video was captured by a reporter for SVT, Sweden's national public television broadcaster. (Source: Olivier Douliery/TNS/CNN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (SVT/CNN) - A man was seen kneeling during the national anthem at President Donald Trump's "Celebration of America" event at the White House Tuesday.

This video was captured by a reporter for SVT, Sweden's national public television broadcaster.

The man's identity is unclear.

Trump held the event instead of hosting the Super Bowl celebration at the White House for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump said he canceled the team's visit partly over the controversial protests during the national anthem at NFL games.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the Eagles told the White House about 80 people were coming and then informed the administration on Monday that less than 10 people would attend.

Sanders called it a "political stunt" by the franchise.

