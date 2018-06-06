Cincinnati police step up patrols following killings

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police are increasing patrols in a neighborhood where six people have been fatally shot in the past week.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood has seen its deadliest eight-day period in at least 10 years.
District 1 Commander Capt. Lisa Davis said Monday during a press conference that officers will patrol on foot and on bikes in the neighborhood. Davis said officers will also meet with the public Thursday afternoon.
Lt. Col. Paul Neudigate said Monday the shootings weren't random. Neudigate called the violence "an anomaly" and said many of the people involved in the shootings "are engaging in risky behavior."
Police have not disclosed whether they think the killings are connected.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
