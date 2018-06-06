Man who cyberstalked Ohio sheriff to be sentenced

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A man convicted of harassing an Ohio sheriff for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites is scheduled to be sentenced.
U.S. District Judge Michael Watson has set sentencing for 54-year-old William Young for Wednesday in Columbus.
Authorities say the harassment began in 1999 when Young was arrested by Delaware County deputy Russell Martin, who's now the county sheriff.
Federal prosecutors are asking for as much as five years in prison, citing the seriousness of the offense and the toll it took on the sheriff and his family.
Young's attorney is asking for a sentence of about two years, saying any prison time will serve as adequate deterrence. Young's attorney also notes that Young never physically confronted his victims.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
State and local officials in Indiana participated in a town hall Tuesday night after some residents raised concerns about the county's drinking water.Full Story >
State and local officials in Indiana participated in a town hall Tuesday night after some residents raised concerns about the county's drinking water.Full Story >
A woman is recovering after police say intruders kicked down her door, rushed inside, and brutally beat her.Full Story >
A woman is recovering after police say intruders kicked down her door, rushed inside, and brutally beat her.Full Story >
When you think of summer break you may picture swimming, traveling, or barbecuing in the backyard.Full Story >
When you think of summer break you may picture swimming, traveling, or barbecuing in the backyard.Full Story >
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.Full Story >
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.Full Story >
The Sears in the Tri-County Mall is closing.Full Story >
The Sears in the Tri-County Mall is closing.Full Story >