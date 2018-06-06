Over 1,000 Ohio sites offer meals for kids in summer program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Education says more than 1,000 sites around the state are participating in a summer program that helps feed children when they aren't getting meals at school.

Sponsoring organizations in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program are reimbursed for providing free meals at sites such as schools, parks, churches and libraries. The department says that list is growing as more sites apply ahead of a June 15 deadline for approval.

Children ages 1 to 18 are eligible for the meal program. Certain students between 19 and 21 who have physical or mental disabilities also are eligible for free summer meals. No sign-up is required.

The department says about 1,500 feeding sites helped provide over 4 million meals for children through the summer program last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.