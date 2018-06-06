Ohio House vote set to resolve impasse over next speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The paralyzed Ohio House is ready to vote on a new speaker.

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring, acting House leader, has called a vote Wednesday. The vote follows weeks of stalemate during which GOP representatives failed to agree on a successor to former Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. Rosenberger resigned last month amid an FBI investigation.

House Finance Chairman Ryan Smith, a Gallia (GAL'-yuh) County Republican, is the leading speaker candidate. A faction led by former Speaker Larry Householder opposes Smith in favor of term-limited Rep. Andy Thompson, of Marietta.

Householder aspires to be speaker next year, as does Smith. Democratic Leader Fred Strahorn also is running.

If no candidate wins a majority of those present after 10 rounds of voting, the one with the most votes on the 11th vote wins.

