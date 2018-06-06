Teen playing with gun accidentally shoots 2-year-old relative

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.Full Story >
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.Full Story >
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.Full Story >
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.Full Story >
The 13-year-old is now charged in juvenile court with reckless homicide, prosecutors say.Full Story >
The 13-year-old is now charged in juvenile court with reckless homicide, prosecutors say.Full Story >
A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.Full Story >
A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.Full Story >
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.Full Story >
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.Full Story >