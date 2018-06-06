Teen playing with gun accidentally shoots 2-year-old relative

Jvontae Johnston, 2, died Monday after he was fatally shot in the chest by a teenage relative. (Source: WDTN/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, OH (WDTN/CNN) – Deputies say a 2-year-old in Ohio died after a “curious” 13-year-old relative found the toddler’s father’s gun and accidentally shot the boy in the chest.

The 13-year-old is now charged in juvenile court with reckless homicide, according to prosecutors.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Monday to a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound in Harrison Township, OH.

The victim, identified as 2-year-old Jvontae Johnston, had been fatally shot in the chest.

"We originally thought the child was playing with the gun and shot himself, but then, further investigation revealed the 13-year-old shot the 2-year-old,” Sheriff Phil Plummer said.

The sheriff says the teenager was playing with the gun when it accidentally went off, hitting the toddler.

“Here's another case where you have a 13-year-old as any kid's curious when they find a gun – and unfortunately, he even admitted he was curious, checking the gun out – it discharges and kills a 2-year-old,” Plummer said.

Officials say the 13-year-old is too young to be charged as an adult.

"Now, he has to suffer the consequences of the criminal justice system. Hopefully, they can get him some help. He's going to need some help, some counseling through life – just a tragedy,” Plummer said.

The sheriff’s office is trying to figure out how the toddler’s father, 34-year-old Jamahl Evans, came to be in possession of a gun.

Officials say Evans has multiple felony convictions on his record and has appeared in federal court on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Plummer says the father appeared to be running a drug operation out of the home, where investigators recovered two handguns and marijuana.

The sheriff added that adults need to do more to control the guns they possess, so that accidents like this don’t happen.

