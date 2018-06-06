Students trying to make Tennessee River more accessible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A group of students and professors from the University of Tennessee are working to make the Tennessee River more accessible.
WBIR-TV reports it took two years for students in a landscape architecture class to create a map for a 652-mile (1049-kilometer) trail along the river that would stretch from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky.
University Of Tennessee Professor Brad Collett said the idea for the Tennessee River Project came from a student in 2016. The vision is for a multi-modal trail that people could use to hike, bike or paddle.
Collett said he'd like to turn their vision into a reality and has started by reaching out to organizations to gain support.
Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
