Hemp events planned at 2 Kentucky State Park historic sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Hemp plots are growing at two Kentucky State Park historic sites where the plant was once the leading crop.

State officials say the 10-foot-by-10-foot (3-meter) plots are at White Hall State Historic Site near Richmond and Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington.

They're part of a pilot program being featured for Hemp History Week. The two estates grew hemp before the Civil War when it was used to make rope, fabrics and other products.

The two parks are planning kick-off events related to the hemp plots.

White Hall State Historic Site will host "Hemp History Day" on Saturday. It will include talks on early hemp, demonstrations showing how hemp was processed and spun to make cloth and samples of modern hemp products.

Waveland State Historic Site will host its "Hemp Returns to Waveland" on Sunday.

