Trump declares primaries delivered 'great night' for GOP

Leading Senate Republicans are taking the rare step of challenging the Trump administration on its effort to punish trading partners with import tariffs.Full Story >
The report says Medicare won't be able to fully cover projected medical bills starting in 2026 - three years earlier than previously forecast.Full Story >
Federal ethics rules bar government employees from using their positions for private gain and prohibit supervisors from directing their subordinates to carry out personal errands.Full Story >
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.Full Story >
Officials say they are still working to identify what caused some names to not be included on printed lists of voters.Full Story >
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is heading to Washington to try to make sure President Donald Trump doesn't overlook Japan's concerns at the U.S.-North Korea summit next week.Full Story >
The report is expected to sharply criticize former FBI director James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which the White House initially cited as the rationale for firing him last year.Full Story >
Trump held the event instead of hosting the Super Bowl celebration at the White House for the Philadelphia Eagles.Full Story >
The White House aide who allegedly made an insensitive comment on Sen. John McCain’s health last month reportedly no longer works for the Trump administration.Full Story >
Leading Senate Republicans are taking the rare step of challenging the Trump administration on its effort to punish trading partners with import tariffs.Full Story >
The report says Medicare won't be able to fully cover projected medical bills starting in 2026 - three years earlier than previously forecast.Full Story >
No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.Full Story >
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightFull Story >
The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in secondFull Story >
Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartmentFull Story >
Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soonFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New YorkFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York CityFull Story >
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsFull Story >
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderFull Story >
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyFull Story >
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workFull Story >
