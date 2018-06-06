Siblings found chained in backyard in 2016 celebrate adoption

The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT/CNN) – Three siblings from San Antonio, who were found living in deplorable conditions in 2016, have a new chance at life, now that their adoption has been made official.

When they were just 3 and 4 years old, siblings Josiah and Naomi were found chained up in a backyard, with dog collars around their wrists and ankles, and surrounded by their own feces in Bexar County, TX.

Their mother had left them in the care of two people who are now in jail.

Two years later, the children, now 5 and 6, and their 18-month-old brother Matthew are celebrating becoming part of Lakenya and Allen Shaw’s family.

“They are not the same kids when they first came into the system, and I think it’s owed to the people that have prayed to see these beautiful kids,” Lakenya Shaw said.

Thursday, when a judge made the adoption official, Allen Shaw celebrated his birthday. He says this birthday was at the “top of the list.”

“I just really am honored to be able to have done this for these children, to give them a safe place that they know they can lay their heads down and not worry about having the problems that they had before," Lakenya Shaw said.

Danny and Theresa Nealy, who have fostered more than 100 children, know the Shaws from church and knew they were looking to adopt.

Theresa Nealy described the children as feeling fearful and sad when they first went to live with the Shaws, but now, the children are happy to be in a loving home.

“They are living the best life they ever lived, and I’m just glad they are able to be here to enjoy a moment like this,” Lakenya Shaw said.

Josiah says he likes his new house and bed “with my mom by me,” while Naomi couldn’t wait to get home, so Lakenya Shaw could paint her nails pink.

