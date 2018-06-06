FC Cincinnati takes on MLS team Wednesday

FC Cincinnati will take on a Major League Soccer team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night. (Photo: FC Cincinnati Facebook page)

In a preview of the upcoming season, FC Cincinnati will take on a Major League Soccer team in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.

The 7:30 p.m. game against Minnesota United FC at Nippert Stadium will be professional-league caliber match-up FC Cincinnati fans are looking forward to seeing all next year.

Tickets are still available.

The boys in orange and blue secured their spot in the next round of the competition Saturday beating the New York Red Bulls 2-1.

A win Wednesday will advance FC Cincinnati to the round of 16.

Head coach Alan Koch tells our media partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the pressure is on Minnesota because being the Professional-league team, they're the favorites.

It wouldn't be the first time Cincinnati beat an MLS team.

They defeated Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire in 2017.

A glimpse of what next season will feel like! Tonight @fccincinnati takes on MLS' Minnesota United in the fourth round of the @opencup A preview on @FOX19 Now LIVE from Nippert! pic.twitter.com/IkJJAiI93u — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) June 6, 2018

