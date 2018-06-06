FC Cincinnati takes on MLS team Wednesday

The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.Full Story >
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.Full Story >
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.Full Story >
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.Full Story >
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.Full Story >
