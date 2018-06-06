Cincinnati mayor to announce proposed budget

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley speaks at the May 17 ribbon cutting ceremony for Q Laboratories in Price Hill (Photo: John Cranley Twitter feed)

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is expected to announce his priorities and funding recommendations for the city's upcoming budget.

The mayor is scheduled to speak in a 4 p.m. news conference Wednesday in Pleasant Ridge. It will be held at the future location of Goodfella's Pizza, 6099 Montgomery Rd.

He will be joined by some City Council members, community leaders, organizations and other stakeholders.

City Council announced last year they were earmarking a total of $50 million for three major projects:

Western Hills Viaduct: $33 million

New training facility for the Cincinnati Fire Department: $10 million

Improvements at firehouses: $7 million

The city has a $32 million deficit between spending and revenue in its next budget, Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney recently told City Council.

Last week, Duhaney presented a proposed budget that fills the gap with higher parking and other fees.

He recommended slashing spending to more than two dozen organizations to save $2.5 million. Groups include Summer Youth Jobs Initiative, Center for Closing the Health Gap, Centrifuse and Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI Cincinnati).

City Council is required to pass a balanced budget by June 30, the final day of fiscal 2018.

