Giuliani says Mueller's team is trying to frame Trump - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Giuliani says Mueller's team is trying to frame Trump

The former New York mayor also says Trump has the power to pardon himself but won't because he is innocent. (Source: CNN) The former New York mayor also says Trump has the power to pardon himself but won't because he is innocent. (Source: CNN)

  • Also on FOX19.comMore>>

  • Democrats hope for 'blue wave' push from 8-state primary day

    Democrats hope for 'blue wave' push from 8-state primary day

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:02:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-06 10:41:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    Full Story >

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    Full Story >

  • Trump asks why IG report on Clinton emails is taking so long

    Trump asks why IG report on Clinton emails is taking so long

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:43:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:28:02 GMT

    The report is expected to sharply criticize former FBI director James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which the White House initially cited as the rationale for firing him last year. 

    Full Story >

    The report is expected to sharply criticize former FBI director James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which the White House initially cited as the rationale for firing him last year. 

    Full Story >

JERUSALEM (AP) - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani says special counsel Robert Mueller's team is trying to frame President Trump.

Giuliani, who has been serving as Trump's lawyer amid the Russia scandal, says Wednesday in Israel that Mueller's team includes "13 highly partisan Democrats ... (who) are trying very very hard to frame him to get him in trouble when he hasn't done anything wrong."

Speaking to the Globes capital market conference in Tel Aviv, Giuliani says Trump has the power to pardon himself but won't because he is innocent.

It was the latest in Giuliani's often contradictory comments surrounding the probe into Russia's potential meddling in U.S elections.

Giuliani has become a lightning rod during his tenure on Trump's team, drawing the president's ire for a series of scattershot interviews.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Bill Clinton says 'Today' interview wasn't his 'finest hour'

    Bill Clinton says 'Today' interview wasn't his 'finest hour'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:50:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:00:39 GMT
    (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...(Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...
    Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".Full Story >
    Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".Full Story >

  • Key Senate Republicans seek to challenge Trump over tariffs

    Key Senate Republicans seek to challenge Trump over tariffs

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:40:11 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:00:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tells reporters he intends to cancel the traditional August recess and keep the Senate in session to deal with backlogged tasks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tells reporters he intends to cancel the traditional August recess and keep the Senate in session to deal with backlogged tasks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June...

    Leading Senate Republicans are taking the rare step of challenging the Trump administration on its effort to punish trading partners with import tariffs.

    Full Story >

    Leading Senate Republicans are taking the rare step of challenging the Trump administration on its effort to punish trading partners with import tariffs.

    Full Story >

  • Trump seeks separate talks with Canada and Mexico over NAFTA

    Trump seeks separate talks with Canada and Mexico over NAFTA

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:59:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:00:31 GMT
    A top White House economic adviser says President Donald Trump now prefers to negotiate separately with Canada and Mexico over a three-way trade deal.Full Story >
    A top White House economic adviser says President Donald Trump now prefers to negotiate separately with Canada and Mexico over a three-way trade deal.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly