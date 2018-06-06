Giuliani says Mueller's team is trying to frame Trump

The report is expected to sharply criticize former FBI director James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which the White House initially cited as the rationale for firing him last year.

The report is expected to sharply criticize former FBI director James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which the White House initially cited as the rationale for firing him last year.

Trump asks why IG report on Clinton emails is taking so long

Trump asks why IG report on Clinton emails is taking so long

No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

The former New York mayor also says Trump has the power to pardon himself but won't because he is innocent. (Source: CNN)

JERUSALEM (AP) - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani says special counsel Robert Mueller's team is trying to frame President Trump.

Giuliani, who has been serving as Trump's lawyer amid the Russia scandal, says Wednesday in Israel that Mueller's team includes "13 highly partisan Democrats ... (who) are trying very very hard to frame him to get him in trouble when he hasn't done anything wrong."

Speaking to the Globes capital market conference in Tel Aviv, Giuliani says Trump has the power to pardon himself but won't because he is innocent.

It was the latest in Giuliani's often contradictory comments surrounding the probe into Russia's potential meddling in U.S elections.

Giuliani has become a lightning rod during his tenure on Trump's team, drawing the president's ire for a series of scattershot interviews.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.